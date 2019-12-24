Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Woman Files Rape Complaint Against Hyderabad Trainee IPS Officer

The woman stated that she was engaged to an IPS aspirant from Bikaner in 2017. He was preparing for civil service examination in Jodhpur then. She was taken to an isolated house in Jodhpur and was forced to have physical relation with him.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Woman Files Rape Complaint Against Hyderabad Trainee IPS Officer
Representative image: Reuters

Jodhpur: Police are investigating the complaint of a woman who has alleged that a trainee IPS officer raped her on the pretext of marriage but broke off the engagement through an SMS after he was selected for the service.

The officer had left for training in Hyderabad following his selection in Indian Police Services (IPS) this year.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Jodhpur West) Umesh Kumar Ojha said the woman claimed that the trainee officer had informed her about breaking the engagement through an SMS before leaving for the training.

According to the complaint, filed at the Dev Nagar police station, the woman stated that she was engaged to an IPS aspirant from Bikaner in 2017. He was preparing for civil service examination in Jodhpur then.

She was taken to an isolated house in Jodhpur and was forced to have physical relation with him, the complaint said.

But after his selection into the IPS, the results of which were declared a few months earlier, he refused to continue the engagement and clearly told her that he would not marry her, it said.

According to the complaint, she and her family tried to convince him but in vain.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram