Rajasthan Woman Given 2 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Within 40 Seconds; Under Observation

A woman in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan was allegedly given two doses of Covid-19 vaccine in just 40 seconds. The incident took place on July 3 during a vaccination camp in Bakara village of the district. The woman complained that the health officials were on their phones when she was administered two doses back to back. Though the woman has not shown any adverse side effects yet, her husband said the health department will be responsible if anything happens to his wife.

A vaccination camp was organised in Bakara on July 3 when Surendra Kumar had brought his wife Maya Devi to get inoculated. When Maya entered the vaccination booth, she found that both the health officials inside the chamber were busy talking on their phones. Maya said she received her first dose from one of the two vaccinators in the room, however, soon the other one also injected her with the vaccine shot despite her objection. Maya noted that both the women officials were on their phones throughout the incident.

Maya further said that the vaccinators told her to rest at the camp for an hour, and said there is nothing to worry. However, the woman’s husband is displeased at this medical negligence and said he will hold the health department responsible if his wife faces any adverse side effects.

However, such incidents of unprofessional behaviour by the medical staff are not limited to Rajasthan only. In Kerala, a 63-year-old man was allegedly inoculated with two doses in a span of a few minutes in Alappuzha. He held the health authorities responsible for the lapse and claimed that he was facing medical issues after receiving two doses of Covid vaccine on the same day, reported India Today.

The incident took place at the Karuvatta Primary Health Center late last month when the 63-year-old after getting vaccinated from one booth was called by another booth where he got the second dose. However, the elderly man had thought that both the doses in quick succession were required, and realised the lapse only after getting out.

