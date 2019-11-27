Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Given Triple Talaq by Husband, Gang-raped by In-laws Hours Later, Claims Rajasthan Woman

According to an FIR registered at the women police station of Bhiwadi on Monday, the woman, aged around 25 years, claimed that she was given instant divorce by her husband by uttering 'talaq' thrice on last Friday.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Given Triple Talaq by Husband, Gang-raped by In-laws Hours Later, Claims Rajasthan Woman
Representative image.

Jaipur: A woman has alleged that she was raped by her father-in-law and another relative, while her husband pronounced 'talaq' to her thrice, all in the same day.

According to an FIR registered at the women police station of Bhiwadi on Monday, the woman, aged around 25 years, claimed that she was given instant divorce by her husband by uttering 'talaq' thrice on last Friday.

That day itself, when she objected to triple talaq, her father-in-law and his brother allegedly raped her while her brother-in-law beat her up, the police said.

"The husband has been booked for giving triple talaq, brother-in-law for beating her, the father-in-law and the other relative for gang-rape. Investigation into the matter is on," the police said, adding no arrest has been so far.

In the same police station, another case related with triple talaq was registered on direction of a local court on Tuesday.

"The woman has alleged that her husband has give her triple talaq over phone on 17 November. She has also named her father-in-law, mother-in-law and other relatives of the husband in the FIR," the police said.

They have booked under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram