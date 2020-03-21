Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Woman Murdered Allegedly by Stalker, Her Sisters Seriously Injured in Attack

The accused youth fled from the spot after the crime and efforts are underway to nab him.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 9:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Woman Murdered Allegedly by Stalker, Her Sisters Seriously Injured in Attack
Image for representation only.

Jaipur: A 24-year-old postgraduate student was stabbed to death and her two sisters seriously injured when they were attacked on Saturday allegedly by a youth who had been stalking her in Talera town of Bundi district.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja Goswami (24), a resident of Shivaji Nagar who was studying in Bundi government PG college. An autopsy showed she had received 21 critical injuries in the murderous attack.

The accused youth, identified as Mahesh Rathore, fled from the spot after the crime and efforts are underway to nab him, Talera police station DSP Deepak Garg said.

Rathore, who lived in the victims' neighbourhood, had been stalking Pooja for some time and had allegedly hit her on March 16 following which she had filed a complaint at Talera police station but the cops allegedly took no action against him, according to sources.

Pooja and her younger sister Priyanka (22) were on their way to market from their home in Shivaji Nagar at around 3 pm on Saturday when Rathore accosted them. He thrashed Pooja repeatedly and then lashed out at her multiple times with a sharp weapon, her killing her on the spot, they said.

When Priyanka tried to protect her elder sister, the accused also attacked her with the sharp weapon and then entered the girls' house where he targeted their sister Rekha (26). The eldest sibling, Renu, managed to save herself by fleeing towards the railway station.

The three injured sisters were rushed to government hospital in Talera where the doctor declared Pooja brought dead. Priyanka, who suffered critical injuries, was referred to New Medical College hospital in Kota, where she is undergoing medical treatment, police said.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram