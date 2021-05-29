Rajasthan Woman Says She Received 2 Covid-19 Shots on the Same Day, Officials Deny Claims

A 43-year-old woman in Dausa, Rajasthan, allegedly received both the doses of covid-19 vaccine in one day, reports said on Saturday. Residents of Khairwal village, Kiran and her husband Ram Charan Sharma had gone to the public health centre (PHC) near Nangal for vaccination on Friday. However, after the woman reported fever and body pains, it was learnt that she was administered both the two doses in quick succession, the Hindustan Times quoted Sharma as saying.

The vaccination centre, however denied the claims and said it was not possible as per rules, he said. “I then consulted another doctor who prescribed some paracetamol medicine and advised her to get rest,” he added.

The claims were refuted by the Chief medical health officer (CMHO) Dausa, Dr Manish Chodhary. Explaining the incident, he said, the first attempt to vaccinate was stopped due to bleeding due to a prick. “The nursing staff then located another spot on her arm and vaccinated her with the first dose. She (Kiran) presumed that she was vaccinated twice, which is not true at all,” Chodhary said, adding that a team of doctors were later sent to the woman’s house to check her condition.

“The doctors found her medical condition to be absolutely normal. No side-effect was reported either,” he said.

District collector Peeyush Samariya had dialled the CMHO to inquire about the incident was assured that proper protocols were followed.

The incident comes days after health workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose. The incident has been reported from the primary health centre in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog on Thursday said there should be no cause of concern and significant adverse effects are “unlikely" if an individual gets a second Covid vaccine different from the first. “Two different doses are safe. We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis," he said.

