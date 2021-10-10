Rajasthan Woman Takes Charge of British High Commission for a Day

Aditi Maheshwari, a 20-year-old woman from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, became the top boss at the British High Commission in India for a day after winning a competition that was aimed at empowering the next generation of women as leaders and trail-blazers. Aditi is the fifth winner of the India edition of the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition, organised annually since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, the British embassy here said.

She is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s programme from Miranda House college of the Delhi University and oversaw the functioning of the British High Commission on Friday.

“As the UK’s top diplomat in India, Aditi experienced a broad variety of diplomatic activity. She observed the India-UK Energy for Growth Dialogue," the embassy said it a release.

It said she met with beneficiaries of a leadership programme for aspiring female politicians funded by the Chevening Alumni Programme Fund besides joining climate experts from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and young leaders from the not-for-profit Global Youth.

“Aditi’s packed day also included a hands-on demonstration of the I-PACE-Jaguar’s zero-emissions, all-electric performance SUV to be used by world leaders at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow next month," the embassy said.

On her part, Aditi said she had applied for the competition last year as well and was really pleased that she got the opportunity. “The interaction with senior diplomats and with women from ‘She Leads’ leadership programme were the two personal highlights of the day for me. I also enjoyed being driven around in an electric vehicle by the High Commissioner," she said.

“The amount of work that both the UK and India are doing to tackle issues like climate change and gender inequality made me really hopeful as a young woman. I will cherish this day for a long time to come," she added.

The applicants for the competition were invited to submit a one-minute video answering the question: ‘How can young people best support tackling the global challenge of climate change?’ The embassy said UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis acted as the Deputy High Commissioner for that day.

“It was a pleasure for me to work with Aditi throughout the day. Her confidence and thoughtfulness on important issues like climate change and women’s rights shone through. The UK is working with India to provide a platform for young women like Aditi to help them reach their potential," Ellis said. The envoy said he was happy that so many young girls sent in their entries for this year’s competition.

“Women are disproportionately affected by climate change and are often left out of decision making on it. The UK is committed to hosting an inclusive COP26 that advances gender equality by calling on all countries to implement the Gender Action Plan agreed at COP25," Ellis said.

