Rajasthan Woman Walks Naked To Police Station After In-Laws Thrash, Strip Her

In a shocking incident, a woman from Churu district of Rajasthan was on Sunday thrashed by her in-laws and her clothes were torn off. She walked naked to the police station to report the matter.The incident was reported in Bidasar area of Churu district. According to an ANI report, the victim was being tortured constantly by her in-laws in the absence of her husband. On Sunday, she was allegedly tortured by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law after a verbal spat. They also tore off her clothes.The woman decided to report the torture and walked to the police station without clothes. Instead of helping her, bystanders took photographs of her on their mobile phones, the police said.A police official confirmed that a woman from Churu was beaten up by her in-laws and “she came to the police station in a naked state after they tore off her clothes”.“She is under police protection and an FIR has been registered. While on her way to the station, some people clicked her pictures. The matter is being probed. If pictures are found and if they have been made viral, in both the cases, appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved," a senior police official was quoted as telling ANI.The victim's husband works as a daily wage labourer in Assam.