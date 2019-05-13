Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Woman Walks Naked To Police Station After In-Laws Thrash, Strip Her

The woman was being tortured constantly by her in-laws in the absence of her husband. On Sunday, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law beat her up after a verbal spat.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Woman Walks Naked To Police Station After In-Laws Thrash, Strip Her
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Churu: In a shocking incident, a woman from Churu district of Rajasthan was on Sunday thrashed by her in-laws and her clothes were torn off. She walked naked to the police station to report the matter.

The incident was reported in Bidasar area of Churu district. According to an ANI report, the victim was being tortured constantly by her in-laws in the absence of her husband. On Sunday, she was allegedly tortured by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law after a verbal spat. They also tore off her clothes.

The woman decided to report the torture and walked to the police station without clothes. Instead of helping her, bystanders took photographs of her on their mobile phones, the police said.

A police official confirmed that a woman from Churu was beaten up by her in-laws and “she came to the police station in a naked state after they tore off her clothes”.

“She is under police protection and an FIR has been registered. While on her way to the station, some people clicked her pictures. The matter is being probed. If pictures are found and if they have been made viral, in both the cases, appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved," a senior police official was quoted as telling ANI.

The victim's husband works as a daily wage labourer in Assam.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram