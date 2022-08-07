Rajasthan Worst Hit by Lumpy Skin Disease in Cattle as 11 Districts Report Surge in Cases

Rajasthan has been worst hit by the outbreak of lumpy skin disease with 11 districts reporting a surge in cases, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupala has said. Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been hit by the outbreak of the disease.

Rupala, who was here with a central team to take stock of the disease affected areas, on Saturday cautioned people against drinking milk of the affected cows and said such animals should be isolated.

“Out of five affected states in the country, Rajasthan is the most affected with 11 districts reporting cases of lumpy skin disease,” he had told reporters.

The minister said the central and state governments are making serious efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in cattle and will soon be able to control it. He said the infected animals should be kept separate from healthy animals and the vaccination of healthy animals should be done. Dedicated isolation centres should be set up for this purpose, he said. He further said goat pox vaccine is completely effective to prevent this disease.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to donors, social workers, public representatives, personnel and all sections of the society to cooperate financially for the prevention of lumpy skin disease spreading among animals of the state. Lumpy disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal’s skin or hide that look like lumps.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here