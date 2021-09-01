Rajasthan Youth Abducted, Beaten by 'Rival Group' in Bhilwara

A youth was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and left on the spot by his attackers in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Tuesday. A complaint against 17 people has been registered with the Bhilwara Police by the victim’s brother.

According to Rajasthan Police, the youth was abducted from the Mirch Mandi area and taken to a forested area near Daulatgarh village, where he was brutally beaten. The victim has been identified as Banwari Garg.

The Bhilwara Police have registered an FIR under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections against 17 people, including Raghuveer Swami, Ratni, Suraj, Deepak, Govind, Omprakash, Hanuman and Parasa Rama.

Bhilwara Police said, “In our initial probe, we have learnt that the attack on Garg was due to a group rivalry. Raids are being conducted to arrest all accused mentioned in the complaint.”

According to the complaint registered by the victim’s brother, Garg was waiting for someone near a tea stall at Mirch Mandi when at least 17 people abducted him and took him to a forested area in Daulatgarh, where he was brutally beaten by his abductors.

The victim, after gaining his consciousness, told the police that his abductors beat him with rods and batons. “The victim told us that the abductors after beating him for some time tonsured his head, tied his hands and legs and started beating him again,” said a police officer posted at Bhilwara.

The officer said the victim further told us that the last thing he remembers is that he was brutally beaten by more than a dozen people, adding that the next, he opened his eyes in the hospital, where he was admitted.

The police officer further said that Garg was found in semi-unconscious condition near the Sanskrit School in Paldi. “The passersby contacted the local police station and rushed him to the government medical hospital for treatment,” added the police officer.

The doctors told the media that Garg was out of danger but had suffered serious injuries in the attack. “He has suffered fractures in his legs and hands due to the attack. He has several beating marks across his body,” the doctors added.

