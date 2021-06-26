Rajasthan's 1st Delta Plus Case is Fully-Vaccinated Woman Who Beat Covid-19

The first confirmed case of the Delta-plus variant of coronavirus in Rajasthan was reported on Friday in a 65-year-old woman from Bikaner, who had received both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. According to Bikaner’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr O P Chahar, the woman had already recovered from the COVID infection and had received both shots of Covaxin. She was asymptomatic and had recovered completely, he said.

The sample of the woman was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30 for genome sequencing and her test report came on Friday. The CMHO said the sampling will be conducted on Saturday in the Bangla Nagar area where the woman lives.

The COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan, meanwhile, rose to 9,51,826 on Friday with 131 fresh cases, officials said. The death toll stood at 8,905 as no new fatality was reported in the state due to coronavirus.

Of the 131 cases, 17 were reported from Jodhpur, among others. A total of 9,41,048 patients have recovered from the disease so far and there are 1,873 active cases in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

