Rajasthan's Churu & Haryana's Narnaul Record Extreme Temperatures as Heatwave Sweeps over Region

Severe heatwave conditions swept Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Churu remaining the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

On Tuesday, Churu had recorded a high of 50 degrees Celsius -- the district's second-highest maximum temperature in the month of May in the last 10 years.

Ganganagar, Bikaner and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 48.9, 48 and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday, the MeT department said.

The mercury settled at 46.1 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 45.9 in Barmer, 44.8 in Jaipur and 44 in Ajmer.

The weather department said heatwave conditions will continue in the state for the next 24 hours.

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab as well, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the region at 47.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Narnaul was six degrees above normal, the Meteorological Department here said.

Blistering heat was witnessed Haryana's Hisar where the maximum settled at 46.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits, it said.

Among other places in the state, Ambala sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, up by five notches, while it was 42.8 degrees Celsius in Karnal.

Sweltering heat also swept Patiala in Punjab which recorded a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius, up by four degrees.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above-normal temperatures of 43.5 degrees Celsius and 44.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day at 42.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.

According to the Met department forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is likely at isolated places on May 28 and 31, and with lightning and squally winds (speed 40-50 kmph) on May 29 and 30 in the two states.