Rajasthan's Jodhpur Tense After Clash Between Two Groups; 3 Held, Cops Dismiss Communal Angle

Rajasthan’s Jodhpur is tense after an argument between two people on Tuesday led to clashes and stone-pelting between two groups, prompting police to step in to control the situation.

The clashes between the two groups broke out at Roopwato Ka Bera area of Jodhpur’s Soorsagar town on Tuesday.

The two sides reportedly came face to face after an argument between two people that led to a crowd gathering near the Royalty checkpoint and resorting to stone pelting.

Police stepped in to control the situation and arrested three people in connection with the matter. As per latest information, there is heavy deaployment of police force at the area.

Jodhpur Commissioner of Police Navajyoti Gogoi, however, said that there is no communal angle to the Tuesday clashes and action is being taken on the basis of CCTV footage.

DCP, Rajasthan West, Vandita Rana also said that it was a fight between some boys and the entire incident has been captured on CCTV. Seeing the sensitivity arrangements have been made, she said.

Rajasthan | Police deployed after a clash broke out between two groups in Soorsagar, Jodhpur It was a fight between some boys. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV. Seeing the sensitivity arrangements have been made: Vandita Rana, DCP Rajasthan West pic.twitter.com/MeDErIgRry — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2022

This incident comes months after clashes broke out in Jodhpur a night before Eid over the issue of putting up Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle, leading to stone pelting in which five policemen were injured.

The dispute over religious flags had started when a Hindu group hoisted a flag at the Balmukand Bissa circle at the Jalori Gate intersection, leading to clashes. Following the stone-pelting, in which some policemen were injured, tensions prevailed the next morning as members of the minority group tried to remove the flag hoisted by Hindus. Police then removed the flags of both communities and replaced them with the tricolor.

Police had also fired tear gas and lathicharged to manage the crowd.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.