Rajauli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Rajauli (रजौली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nawada district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nawada. Rajauli is part of 39. Nawada Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.76%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,26,042 eligible electors, of which 1,67,872 were male, 1,57,673 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,02,990 eligible electors, of which 1,58,586 were male, 1,44,292 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,696 eligible electors, of which 1,25,574 were male, 1,10,122 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajauli in 2015 was 139. In 2010, there were 88.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Prakash Veer of RJD won in this seat by defeating Arjun Ram of BJP by a margin of 4,615 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.81% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Kanhaiya Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Prakash Bir of RJD by a margin of 14,090 votes which was 13.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.19% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 235. Rajauli Assembly segment of Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chandan Singh won the Nawada Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nawada Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Rajauli are: Anil Singh (BJP), Uttam Kumar Chaudhary (BSP), Nitu Kumari (INC), Anil Kumar Sharma (RJJP), Sudhir Kumar (SSD), Suresh Paswan (PPID), Azad Geeta Prasad Sharma (IND), Ganesh Rajvanshi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.1%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 50.85%, while it was 46.01% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 235. Rajauli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 293. In 2010 there were 262 polling stations.

Extent:

235. Rajauli constituency comprises of the following areas of Nawada district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Meskaur, Sirdala and Rajauli. It shares an inter-state border with Nawada.

Rajauli seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Rajauli is 718.19 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rajauli is: 24°39'20.5"N 85°27'22.7"E.

