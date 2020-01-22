Take the pledge to vote

Rajdhani Express Trains Reach Destination 12 Hours behind Schedule Due to Dense Fog

The Howrah Rajdhani Express reached its destination at 9.50 pm, instead of the scheduled 9.55 am. The Sealdah-bound Rajdhani Express reached its destination at 10.02 pm, where it was scheduled to reach at 10.10 am.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 10:38 PM IST
Image for representation only.
File photo of Rajdhani Express. (Image for representation)

Kolkata: The New Delhi-Howrah and the Sealdah Rajdhani Express trains reached their destinations nearly 12 hours behind schedule on Wednesday, owing to late start and dense fog in north India, an Eastern Railway official said.

The 12302 Howrah Rajdhani Express, which was scheduled to commence its journey from New Delhi station at 4.55 pm, started 6 hours late at 10.55 pm, he said.

Owing to dense fog on the way, the train was delayed further by another 6 hours by the time it reached Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station midway at 1.59 pm on Wednesday.

The 12314 New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express started 6.10 hours late at 10.35 pm, instead of its scheduled departure at 4.25 pm, the official said.

The train got delayed further by six more hours on the way owing to dense fog and reached Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station at 1.34 pm, he said.

The Howrah Rajdhani Express reached its destination at 9.50 pm, instead of the scheduled 9.55 am. The Sealdah-bound Rajdhani Express reached its destination at 10.02 pm, where it was scheduled to reach at 10.10 am, the official said.

