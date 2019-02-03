LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Rajeev Kumar Destroyed Proof in Chit Fund Scam, Says Interim CBI Chief Amid High Drama in Kolkata

An unprecedented situation unfolded in Kolkata on Sunday evening when CBI officers turned up outside IPS officer Rajeev Kumar’s residence in connection with investigation of Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
Rajeev Kumar Destroyed Proof in Chit Fund Scam, Says Interim CBI Chief Amid High Drama in Kolkata
File photo of M Nageswara Rao.
New Delhi: Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has alleged that there is evidence against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar that he has been 'instrumental in causing destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in chit fund scam.

Unprecedented situation unfolded in Kolkata on Sunday evening when CBI officers turned up outside IPS officer Rajeev Kumar’s residence in connection with investigation of Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. The Kolkata Police soon turned up at the spot and barred the CBI sleuths going further. The CBI officers were then detained briefly.

After the high drama, interim CBI chief has said that they are in touch with their law officers in Kolkata to decide on further course of action. Rao alleged that the Kolkata police have taken charge of the evidence, seized all the documents in chit fund scam. “They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear,” Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said that the probe agency was investigation chit fund case as per the directions of the Supreme Court. “An SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to Supreme Court's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner,” Rao added.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director of Kolkata CBI has said that he fears for the safety of his family as police surrounded his residence.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
