Rajeev Kumar Destroyed Proof in Chit Fund Scam, Says Interim CBI Chief Amid High Drama in Kolkata

Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has alleged that there is evidence against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar that he has been 'instrumental in causing destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in chit fund scam. Unprecedented situation unfolded in Kolkata on Sunday evening when CBI officers turned up outside IPS officer Rajeev Kumar’s residence in connection with investigation of Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. The Kolkata Police soon turned up at the spot and barred the CBI sleuths going further. The CBI officers were then detained briefly After the high drama, interim CBI chief has said that they are in touch with their law officers in Kolkata to decide on further course of action. Rao alleged that the Kolkata police have taken charge of the evidence, seized all the documents in chit fund scam. “They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear,” Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.He said that the probe agency was investigation chit fund case as per the directions of the Supreme Court. “An SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to Supreme Court's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner,” Rao added.Meanwhile, the Joint Director of Kolkata CBI has said that he fears for the safety of his family as police surrounded his residence.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.