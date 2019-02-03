English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Rajeev Kumar Destroyed Proof in Chit Fund Scam, Says Interim CBI Chief Amid High Drama in Kolkata
An unprecedented situation unfolded in Kolkata on Sunday evening when CBI officers turned up outside IPS officer Rajeev Kumar’s residence in connection with investigation of Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams.
File photo of M Nageswara Rao.
Loading...
New Delhi: Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao has alleged that there is evidence against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar that he has been 'instrumental in causing destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in chit fund scam.
Unprecedented situation unfolded in Kolkata on Sunday evening when CBI officers turned up outside IPS officer Rajeev Kumar’s residence in connection with investigation of Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. The Kolkata Police soon turned up at the spot and barred the CBI sleuths going further. The CBI officers were then detained briefly.
After the high drama, interim CBI chief has said that they are in touch with their law officers in Kolkata to decide on further course of action. Rao alleged that the Kolkata police have taken charge of the evidence, seized all the documents in chit fund scam. “They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear,” Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.
He said that the probe agency was investigation chit fund case as per the directions of the Supreme Court. “An SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to Supreme Court's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner,” Rao added.
Meanwhile, the Joint Director of Kolkata CBI has said that he fears for the safety of his family as police surrounded his residence.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Unprecedented situation unfolded in Kolkata on Sunday evening when CBI officers turned up outside IPS officer Rajeev Kumar’s residence in connection with investigation of Rose Valley and Saradha Ponzi scams. The Kolkata Police soon turned up at the spot and barred the CBI sleuths going further. The CBI officers were then detained briefly.
After the high drama, interim CBI chief has said that they are in touch with their law officers in Kolkata to decide on further course of action. Rao alleged that the Kolkata police have taken charge of the evidence, seized all the documents in chit fund scam. “They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear,” Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.
He said that the probe agency was investigation chit fund case as per the directions of the Supreme Court. “An SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to Supreme Court's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner,” Rao added.
Meanwhile, the Joint Director of Kolkata CBI has said that he fears for the safety of his family as police surrounded his residence.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results