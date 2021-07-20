Rajendra Kumar Birth Anniversary: Taking a Trip Down Memory Lane with Top Songs of ‘Jubilee Kumar’

In Bollywood, there is only one Jubilee Kumar, the celebrated Rajendra Kumar. In the 1960s, most of Rajendra’s films were jubilee hits. Even though he received no accolades for his performance, he remained one of Bollywood’s top stars. In most of his movies, he was primarily viewed as a silent hero, and his charisma won millions of hearts.

His charisma and grin enchanted moviegoers, and love songs shot on him also had a significant role. During his prime time, Mohammed Rafi was Rajendra Kumar’s ghost voice, although Mukesh has also been credited with a few successful songs.

Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Muhabbat Ki Kasam

If you are a passionate admirer of the actor, the first song that springs to mind will undoubtedly be “Mere Mehboob Tujhe…meri Mohabbat ki Kasam” from Mere Mehmood, and its unforgettable songs are one of Rajendra Kumar’s early hits in his great professional path. There have been many songs that have come and gone, but this one still rules our hearts.

Yeh Mera Prem Patr Padkar from Sangam

The movie starred Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala and the song has an evergreen romance tune. Kumar received a Filmfare nomination for his supporting performance in the film, which proved to be a turning point in his career.

Yeh Phoolon Ki Rani from Arzoo

Arzoo is one of Rajendra’s career’s best hits as a solo hero. Sadhana’s coupling with him was warmly received, as were Shankar Jaikishen’s lovely tunes. The actor was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Ae Phoolon Ki Rani, Ae Nargise Mastana, Aji Humse Bachkar Kahan Jaiye Ga, and Chhalke Teri Ankhon Se are just a few of Rafi’s famous solos for Kumar.

The title track from Aap Aye Bahaar Ayee

The Rajendra Kumar-Sadhana Shivdasani duo has given Bollywood fans several classic films, and the 1971 film Aap Aye Bahaar Aye’s title song is one such song that makes our heart eyes pop.

Yeh Mera Prem Patra Padkar is still regarded as a timeless Hindi film love song. The lyrics, melody, and singing of Baharon Phool Barsao are cherished to date. Arzoo, Aayi Milan ki Bela, Dil Ek Mandir, Aap Aaye Bahaar Aaye, Dharti, and Jhuk Gaya Aasman are some of Rajendra Kumar’s most celebrated songs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here