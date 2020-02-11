Rajesh Gupta (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Rajesh Gupta (AAP) Election Result 2020
Live election result status of Rajesh Gupta (राजेश गुप्ता) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Wazirpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rajesh Gupta has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Rajesh Gupta is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Wazirpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social worker, MLA Wazirpur. Rajesh Gupta's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 41 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 2.6 crore which includes Rs. 74.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.9 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 9.5 lakh of which Rs. 4.4 lakh is self income. Rajesh Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 17.1 lakh.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Wazirpur are: Nathu Ram (CPM), Dr Mahender Nagpal (BJP), Mustqim Ahmed (BSP), Rajesh Gupta (AAP), Harikishan Jindal (INC), Kamal Kishore (PPID), Jugal Kishor Chawla (RJP), Madan Sah (AIFB), Vijay Kumar (ABHM), Surendra Kumar (AAPP), Naresh Kumar Nagpal (IND), Balwant Kumar Parjapati (IND), Rajesh Gupta (IND), Suraj (IND).
