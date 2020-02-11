Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Rajesh Lilothia (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajesh Lilothia of INC is Trailing
Live election result status of Rajesh Lilothia (राजेश लिलोथिया) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Mangol Puri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rajesh Lilothia has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Rajesh Lilothia (राजेश लिलोथिया) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Mangol Puri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rajesh Lilothia has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Rajesh Lilothia is a Indian National Congress candidate from Mangol Puri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker, Business. Rajesh Lilothia's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 54 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 4.6 crore which includes Rs. 1.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 3.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 22.3 lakh of which Rs. 1.1 lakh is self income. Rajesh Lilothia's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mangolpuri are: Karam Singh Karma (BJP), Murari Lal (BSP), Rakhi Birla (AAP), Rajesh Lilothia (INC), Deepak Kumar (BSNP), Virender Ray (SI).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Rajesh Lilothia (INC) in 2020 Mangol Puri elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
