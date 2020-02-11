Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of AAP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Rajesh Nama Bansiwala is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rohini constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala's educational qualifications are: 5th Pass and is 41 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 6.7 crore which includes Rs. 1.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 23.8 lakh of which Rs. 16.8 lakh is self income. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala's has total liabilities of Rs. 5 crore.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohini are: Arun Kumar Chadha (BSP), Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP), Sumesh Gupta (INC), Rajbir (BDP), Rajesh Garg (IND), Sheela Rani (IND).

