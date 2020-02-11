Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of AAP Leading
Live election result status of Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (राजेश नाम बंसीवाला) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rohini seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rajesh Nama Bansiwala has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (राजेश नाम बंसीवाला) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rohini seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rajesh Nama Bansiwala has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Rajesh Nama Bansiwala is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rohini constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala's educational qualifications are: 5th Pass and is 41 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 6.7 crore which includes Rs. 1.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 23.8 lakh of which Rs. 16.8 lakh is self income. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala's has total liabilities of Rs. 5 crore.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohini are: Arun Kumar Chadha (BSP), Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP), Sumesh Gupta (INC), Rajbir (BDP), Rajesh Garg (IND), Sheela Rani (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP) in 2020 Rohini elections
Click here for live election results of Rajesh Nama Bansiwala candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Coronavirus Outbreak Could See China's Smartphone Sales Reduce by 50% in Q1
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia