Rajesh Rishi (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajesh Rishi of AAP Leading

Rajesh Rishi is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Janakpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Member of Legislative Assembly. Rajesh Rishi's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 55 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1 crore which includes Rs. 53.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 51 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 9.9 lakh of which Rs. 4.6 lakh is self income. Rajesh Rishi's has total liabilities of Rs. 98,000.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Janakpuri are: Ashish Sood (BJP), Raj Kumar (BSP), Rajesh Rishi (AAP), Radhika Khera (INC), Mahipal Singh (IND), Ramesh Chand Verma (IND).

