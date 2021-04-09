india

Rajesh Tope Contests Centre's Claim Over Vaccine Wastage in Maharashtra

File photo of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Tope contested that the figure put out by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on vaccine wastage, saying it was not correct.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday rejected the Centre’s claim that more than five lakh vaccine doses were wasted in the state, the worst hit by COVID-19 in the country. Tope contested the figure put out by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on vaccine wastage, saying it was not correct.

“Wastage quoted is actually national average wastage percentage. State wastage is lesser than half of the national average wastage percentage,” Tope tweeted. On Thursday, Javadekar had said the Maharashtra government should not play politics over-vaccination.

Giving figures, Javadekar had said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied to the state to date was 1,06,19,190. “Theconsumptionwas 90,53,523 (of which 6% percent wastage – over 5 lakh), Vaccine in the pipeline – 7,43,280 and dosage available – nearly 23 lakhs,” the Union Minister had tweeted.

Maharashtra, reeling under a spurt in COVID-19 cases, has sought more vaccine supplies from the Centre.

first published:April 09, 2021, 12:29 IST