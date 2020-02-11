Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Raghav Chadha of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Rajinder Nagar (Rajendra Nagar) (राजिंदर नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and New Delhi district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Rajinder Nagar is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajinder Nagar has seen the biggest decrease in the number of voters since the 2015 elections (-2.94%).

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.75%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,77,159 eligible electors, of which 1,00,171 were male, 76,988 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajinder Nagar in 2020 is 768.57.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Rajinder Nagar, there are a total of 2612 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,82,530 eligible electors, of which 1,04,290 were male, 78,225 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,868 eligible electors, of which 93,957 were male, 70,902 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,37,859 eligible electors, of which 77,434 were male, 60,397 female.

The number of service voters in Rajinder Nagar in 2015 was 5. In 2013, there were 5 and in 2008 there were 28.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Vijender Garg Vijay of AAP won in this seat by defeating R P Singh of BJP by a margin of 20,051 votes which was 17.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 53.39% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, R P Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijender Garg Vijay of AAP by a margin of 1,796 votes which was 1.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.82% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Rama Kant Goswami of INC won in this seat defeating Asha Yogi of BJP by a margin of 5,406 votes which was 7.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.78% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 39. Rajinder Nagar Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 16 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 12 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajinder Nagar are: Jagdish (BSP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Rocky Tuseed (INC), Sardar RP Singh (BJP), Shashi Raj (BSNP), Satendra Narayan Singh (PJPS).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.27%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 62.99%, while it was 60.54% in 2013. In 2008, 52.28% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.72%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 177 polling stations in 39. Rajinder Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 174. In 2013 there were 174 polling stations and in 2008, there were 160.

Extent:

39. Rajinder Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of New Delhi district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 126 (Part) EB No. 47-103 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 127 Ward No. 127 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 128 Ward No. 128 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 129 (Part) EB No. 20-44 and 80-81. 3 municipal wards (Rajinder Nagar, Inder Puri, Naraina) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Rajinder Nagar is 17.29 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110001, 110008, 110012, 110021, 110023, 110028, 110060

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rajinder Nagar is: 28°34'56.3"N 77°07'37.6"E.

