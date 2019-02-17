English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth Announces He Won’t Contest Lok Sabha Elections, Advises Voters on Who to Pick
In a statement issued on Sunday, the actor, fondly called Superstar Rajini, by his fans, said his photo or party symbol should not be used for any propaganda.
File photo of Rajnikanth.
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday announced neither he nor his yet-to-be-formed party will contest the upcoming general elections, capping months of suspense since announcing his foray into politics.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the actor, fondly called Superstar Rajini, by his fans, said his photo or party symbol should not be used for any propaganda.
“My party hasn’t supported any other party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. So no one should use my photo, or no flags of Rajini Makkal Mandram and Rajini Fan Club should be used to support any campaign or any party,” he said.
Statement from Rajnikanth announcing that he wont contest in the Lok Sabha Elections.
Identifying water crisis as the biggest problem facing Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth urged voters to choose the party which comes up with the best policy to solve the water crisis permanently.
In December last year, the actor had authorised the use of his name and photograph in the logo of a TV channel proposed to be started by his fan club Rajini Makkal Mandram, which is seen as a precursor to his party.
The 68-year old actor had announced his political plunge in December 2017 while interacting with his fans in a grand event.
He had then said his to-be-launched political party would contest in all the 234 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu in the next elections, due in 2021.
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
