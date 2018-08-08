Rajinikanth Fails to Get Past Crowd at Karunanidhi Residence as Mamata Pays Last Respects

As M Karunanidhi breathed his last on Monday evening, a number of politicians, including Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rajinikanth, dropped by at the Gopalapuram residence of the DMK patriarch to pay their respects. While Banerjee managed to meet Stalin and others while paying her tributes to the Kalaignar, Rajinikanth, who arrived later, failed to get past the massive crowd outside the residence and enter the residence.Rajinikanth reached Karunanidhi’s residence late on Tuesday night but had to return without seeing the Dravidian politics stalwart.Mamata Banerjee arrived here around 10 pm from Kolkata and drove straight to the Gopalapuram residence of the DMK patriarch from the airport."Today India lost one of its greatest sons. And Tamil Nadu lost its father figure. Farewell @Kalaignar89.My deepest condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu, @arivalayam, @mkstalin, @kanimozhiDMK and family.India mourns your loss," Banerjee had earlier said in a tweet.Party supporters thronged the residence to have a last glimpse of their favourite leader as the DMK patriarch's body, draped in a party flag, was brought from the Kauvery hospital where he was admitted on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure.Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar, Tamilaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi president, S Velmurugan, CPI state secretary Mutharasan, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan were among the others who paid homage to the departed leader at the residence.