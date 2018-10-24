Rajinikanth Flags Trappings of Money, Shares Political Vision with Fan Club

Top film star Rajinikanth, who is set to enter politics, has said he is committed to ushering in a change in the political horizon sans the trappings of money and lure of posts.Sharing his political vision with members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a precusor forum to his to-be launched party, he recalled his assertion last year that he will never allow those eyeing money and posts in his political innings and said it was not a mere rhetoric."We are for ushering in a good change in politics. Why should I come to politics only to do politics like others..?" he asked in a communique to the forum members, a copy of which was made available to the media."The objective of our coming to politics is very very important," he said adding it was imperative to refrain from those who harbour "wrong thoughts," and "protect ourselves," an apparent reference to those eyeing politics to achieve self-aggrandising goals.Rajinikanth also advised the forum members to take care of their families first."No one need to take up Mandram's activities without taking care of their families," he said in a communique, a copy of which was made available to the media.The actor expressed his views in the light of recent disciplinary action against some office bearers and a "misinformation campaign" that such steps were taken without his knowledge.Defending the action, he said only those who had acted against the RMM's principles were removed.Such people did not execute the task assigned to them and also prevented enthusiastic members from going ahead with thework, he said."I am well aware of the all the honest work and it will not go waste," the actor, who is the chief of the forum, said.Rajinikanth, who had months ago disapproved those belonging to religious and caste based outfits from joining the RMM, said he had not asked any member to spend money for the forum.The RMM has been working to enroll new members and expand its footprint across Tamil Nadu ahead of the launch of the proposed party.He also said without the support of the people, "We could not achieve what we aspire for."He made it clear that a membership in his fans club for 30-40 years alone will not fetch someone a post in RMM and make him eligible to involve in politics.Rajinikanth, who last December announced his decision to enter politics, has recently said he would launch the party at the appropriate time.