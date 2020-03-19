Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajinikanth Lauds Tamil Nadu Govt for Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus Spread

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) are appreciable.

IANS

Updated:March 19, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
Rajinikanth Lauds Tamil Nadu Govt for Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus Spread
File photo of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth. (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday appreciated the state government's preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) are appreciable.

He said the people along with the government will prevent the spread of this dreaded virus.

Rajinikanth added that it will be of great help if the government extends some financial assistance to those whose livelihood was affected.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

