Rajinikanth Lauds Tamil Nadu Govt for Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus Spread
In a tweet, Rajinikanth said the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) are appreciable.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth. (PTI)
Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday appreciated the state government's preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the state.
In a tweet, Rajinikanth said the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) are appreciable.
He said the people along with the government will prevent the spread of this dreaded virus.
Rajinikanth added that it will be of great help if the government extends some financial assistance to those whose livelihood was affected.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #MyQuarantineInSixWords: Twitter Shows How People are Killing Time amid Coronavirus Scare
- It's Confirmed, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Have Postponed Wedding Owing to Coronavirus Pandemic
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Urges Fans to 'Terminate' Social Interactions While Smoking in His Jacuzzi
- Here's How You Can See Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android
- Here's How Car Safety Has Evolved Over the Years - From Seatbelts to Autonomous Braking