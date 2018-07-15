English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajinikanth Supports 'One India, One Election' Proposal
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth said 'One India, One Election' is a good idea as it would save time and money of political parties.
File photo of Rajnikanth. Image: Yogen Shah
Chennai: At a time when major political parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to the Central government's proposal of 'One India, One Election', actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday came out in support of it.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth said 'One India, One Election' is a good idea as it would save time and money of political parties.
He also said a decision on contesting in the general elections will be taken later.
Rajinikanth had earlier said his party would contest in the next assembly elections.
When asked about the proposed Chennai-Salem eight lane expressway, Rajinikanth said such projects would bring in industrial investments.
However, he said, the government should see that only minimum farm land is acquired for the project and the land owners are compensated to the extent that they feel happy.
Asked about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah's statement that there is a lot of corruption in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth ducked the question and said: "It is Shah's views and the media should ask him."
According to Rajinikanth, the state government could bring in bigger projects.
He also gave a good performance certificate to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan. He said that as compared to other states in the country, the education system in Tamil Nadu is far better.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
