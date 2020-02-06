Rajinikanth Will Change Pro-CAA Stand if He Realised the Ordeals: MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Friday exuded confidence that Superstar Rajinikanth will change his pro-CAA stand if he realised the "trials and

tribulations" behind the contentious legislation.

Taking part in an ongoing DMK-led signature campaign against the CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, he said all these went against the interests of people and in particular the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

Protests were continuing across the country seeking repeal of the CAA and halting the NPR and NRC processes, he told reporters here.

Pointing out that a number of States had passed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he hit out at the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for not heeding to his party's call for a similar move in the state Assembly.

To a question on Rajinikanth backing the CAA, the DMK chief said: "Rajinikanth should take a decision (on supporting the CAA and NPR) after a scrutiny of its flip side. It is saddening that he has not come to know the trials and tribulations and ordeals involved. If he got to know about it, I believe, he will change his stand."

On Wednesday, Rajinikanth had supported the CAA and asserted that the legislation was no threat to Muslims and backed the NPR exercise as "very essential."

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao accused Stalin of protesting for the cause of citizenship for Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, which was "not acceptable and misleading."

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, the senior BJP leader welcomed Rajinikanth for extending support to CAA, and said his party would carry out door-to-door campaign in every village to create awareness on CAA, Kashmir issue and Ram Temple from next month.

The Centre reiterated in the Lok Sabha on February 4 that no decision has been taken on preparing a nationwide NRC. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the

House: "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level."

On February 2, Stalin launched a 'one crore signature campaign' against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Led by DMK, its allies including the Congress are participating in the drive.

The campaign is expected to be completed by February 10 and the signatures will be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind by party MPs, according to the party.

