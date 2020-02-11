Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Rajiv Babbar (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajiv Babbar
Live election result status of Rajiv Babbar (राजीव बब्बर) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tilak Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rajiv Babbar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
ajiv Babbar is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Tilak Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Family Business. Rajiv Babbar's educational qualifications are: 5th Pass and is 31 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 38,992 which includes Rs. 38,992 in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Rajiv Babbar's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tilak Nagar are: Jarnail Singh (AAP), Raminder Singh (INC), Rajiv Babbar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar (BSP), Jarnail Singh (AAPP), Jarnail Singh (IND), Rajiv Arora (IND), Rajiv Babbar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Rajiv Babbar (BJP) in 2020 Tilak Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Rajiv Babbar candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
-
-
-
