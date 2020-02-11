Rajiv Babbar (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajiv Babbar

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

ajiv Babbar is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Tilak Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Family Business. Rajiv Babbar's educational qualifications are: 5th Pass and is 31 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 38,992 which includes Rs. 38,992 in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Rajiv Babbar's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tilak Nagar are: Jarnail Singh (AAP), Raminder Singh (INC), Rajiv Babbar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar (BSP), Jarnail Singh (AAPP), Jarnail Singh (IND), Rajiv Arora (IND), Rajiv Babbar (IND).

