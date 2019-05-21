Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajiv Gandhi 28th Death Anniversary: Here are a Few Facts You Should Know About Former Prime Minister

At the age of 40, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of India.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajiv Gandhi 28th Death Anniversary: Here are a Few Facts You Should Know About Former Prime Minister
File image of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. (image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing on this day, May 21, 1991. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, in Delhi today.

Paying his tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, "Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary."

As the world remembers the late leader on his 28th death anniversary, we take a look at a few lesser-known facts about the former prime minister of India.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Ratna Gandhi was born in Bombay, then Mumbai, to Feroz Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

He was the seventh Prime Minister of India, serving from 1984 to 1989.

Interestingly, he was named after his Maternal Grandmother Kamala Nehru, wife of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Kamala refers to Goddess Lakshmi and Rajiv means Lotus.

Rajiv Gandhi met Antonia Maino while she was a waitress during his college days in the UK. The two would later marry and she would become Sonia Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi remained apolitical till his brother Sanjay Gandhi’s death in 1980.

At the age of 40, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of India. He was sworn-in on October 31, 1984, the same day his mother got assassinated by her own bodyguards.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in a public meeting while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur for a Lok Sabha Congress candidate.

He was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 1991, by the Indian government.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram