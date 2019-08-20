Take the pledge to vote

Rajiv Gandhi 75th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi and Rahul Pay Tributes to Ex-Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Bhutan, took to Twitter to pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Rajiv Gandhi 75th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi and Rahul Pay Tributes to Ex-Prime Minister
Mourners follow the coffin of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in New Delhi on May 24, 1991. (Image: Reuters)
Former Indian Prime Minister and a member of Gandhi-Nehru family, Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1994 in Bombay Presidency. The elder son of Indira and Feroze Gandhi, Rajiv went on to become the youngest Indian Prime Minister at the age of 40. He took office after the 1984 assassination of his mother Indira and later became the 6th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989.

A pilot by profession for the state-owned Indian Airlines, Gandhi married Sonia in 1968 and settles in Delhi with their children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Despite being an ambitious and a progressive Prime Minister, Gandhi’s tenure as Prime Minister was mired with controversies, including the Bhopal disaster and the Shah Bano case. However, even after attempts to bring peace in Sri Lanka, Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber from the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) in 1989.

On his 75th birth anniversary, several leaders took to social media to pay their tributes to the great political figure. Prime Minister

Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Bhutan, took to Twitter to pay homage to the former Prime Minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also poured in his wishes and tributes on the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi’s son and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi penned down a heartfelt tribute his father, whom he also mentioned as a great patriot and a visionary.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also remembered the contribution of Rajiv Gandhi towards the growth of India.

Ex-deputy CM of Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav also paid his tributes to the former political leader.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
