Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict AG Perarivalan Granted Month's Leave to Look After Ailing Father

Perarivalan, alias Arivu, who is in prison since 1991 and serving life imprisonment at the Vellore Central Prison will be released after compliance with norms for leave.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict AG Perarivalan Granted Month's Leave to Look After Ailing Father
Perarivalan was arrested on June 11, 1991.

Chennai: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan was on Thursday granted ordinary leave for a month to take care of his ailing father, a top Tamil Nadu Prison official said.

Perarivalan, alias Arivu, who is in prison since 1991 and serving life imprisonment at the Vellore Central Prison will be released after compliance with norms for leave.

"Perarivalan is granted parole (ordinary leave) for a month to enable him to attend to his ailing father," a top State prison official told PTI.

The leave is granted by the prison department in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982 following a plea from the convict citing the health status of his 76-year old father Gnanasekaran.

"The 30-day leave will be reckoned from the day he leaves the prison," the official said. Perarivalan will be released from jail after a bond was furnished affirming compliance with rules including keeping peace, he added.

In 2017 August, Perarivalan got a similar leave, his first since 1991 in connection with the medical treatment to his father.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram