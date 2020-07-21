INDIA

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Attempts Suicide at Vellore Prison, Lawyer Asks for Inquiry

Image for representation. (Reuters)

After the argument that occurred on Monday, the prison officials asked Nalini about the incident, following which she alleged threatened to commit suicide by tying a piece of cloth around her neck.

  • PTI Chennai
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
S. Nalini, convicted for life in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had threatened to commit suicide in the Vellore Women's Prison after an argument with another inmate, an official said on Tuesday.

After the argument that occurred on Monday, the prison officials asked Nalini about the incident, following which she alleged threatened to commit suicide by tying a piece of cloth around her neck. Subsequently, the issue was sorted out.

Seven persons were convicted in the killing of Rajiv Gandhi -- A.G. Perarivalan, V. Sriharan alias Murugan, T. Suthendraraja alais Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini Sriharan, wife of V. Sriharan.

All the convicts are in prison since 1991, the year a woman LTTE suicide bomber blew up herself, killing Rajiv Gandhi on the spot at an election rally near Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government has passed a resolution for the release of all the convicts, but the Governor is yet to take a decision on the matter.

