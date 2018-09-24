Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Convict Perarivalan's Mother Meets Governor, Seeks Remission of Sentence for Son

: Arputhammal, mother of life convict AG Perarivalan in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case,met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday, seeking her son's release following a cabinet recommendation on the matter.Arputhammal met Governor Purohit at the Raj Bhavan, where she presented him a petition with some accompanying material.Later, speaking to the media she expressed confidence that the Governor will accept her demand.“Perarivalan deserves release. He did not kill Rajiv Gandhi. Remission should not be denied for convicts citing Rajiv as the former Prime Minister,” she said.She also presented details of her son’s exemplary behavior in jail, along with some material on KT Thomas’ remarks of some of the “serious flaws” in the CBI investigation into the case.Thomas had last year reportedly written to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, wife of Rajiv Gandhi, urging her to show sympathy towards her husband's killers and enable remission of their sentences.“I respect the sentiments of the families of victims. But keeping convicts behind bars forever won't bring the dead back. I am confident the Governor will take the right decision," she said.On September 9, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu had recommended to Purohit the release of all seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, a move which was hailed by most political parties in the state barring the Congress.The appeal was made under Article 161 of the Constitution, which relates to the power of the Governor to grant pardons and to suspend, remit and commute sentences in certain cases.While there were reports and speculations that the Governor will consult the Home Ministry as regards the release of seven convicts, the Raj Bhavan later issued a statement clarifying that there has been no consultation with the Home Ministry."It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter. The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and Constitutional views. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution," the statement read.