Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Seeks Action Against Officer for Failing to Respond to His RTI

Chennai: One of the convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AG Perarivalan, has written to the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission, seeking action against Raj Bhavan Public Information Officer for failing to provide him the information he sought under the Right to Information Act.

“The Public Information Officer has deliberately, without any reasonable cause, not furnished information within the time specified under sub section (1) of the Section 7 and has mala fidely denied the request of information and knowingly given incorrect or misleading information as to who is the PIO, which was the subject of the request,” Perarivalan stated in his appeal.

In an RTI response dated 6.12.2019, S Venkateshwaran, the Public Information officer said, “I am to inform you that the matter is under process.”

Perarivalan said the reply by the PIO was ‘vague and ambiguous’ and hence, he urgea the Commission to act on his complaint.

“The reply merely states that my application is under process, which even I know very well that my application is under process for a very long time and the whole purpose of making the RTI request is because my application has been kept pending for four years, while other similar applications for remissions are processed and decided’.

Perarivalan had wrote to the Tamil Nadu Governor on December 30, 2015, seeking pardon for punishment. Since he did not get a response for over four years, he had filed an RTI seeking seven documents, including the one on the day-to-day progress of his application.

In his letter to the Commission, Perarivalan said he should be given a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 by the public authority for the ‘mental agony’ he and his parents suffered under Section 18(b) of the RTI Act, 2005.

Perarivalan, along with six others, have been behind bars for the last 28 years.

