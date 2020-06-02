INDIA

1-MIN READ

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Sealed till Thursday for Sanitisation after 4 AAI Employees Test Positive for Covid-19

Representative image.

On April 22, the Civil Aviation Ministry wing of the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan was sealed for three days after an employee of the ministry tested positive for the disease.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses the Civil Aviation Ministry and Airports Authority of India (AAI) offices, has been sealed for sanitisation after four AAI employees tested positive for COVID-19, senior government officials said on Tuesday.

"Four AAI employees have tested positive. Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan has been sealed till June 4 for a thorough sanitisation," they said.

