Rajiv Gandhi Case Convict Nalini Seeks Leave Extension by a Month For Her Daughter's Wedding
Nalini, following permission from authorities, visited her husband Sriharan alias Murugan in the Vellore Central Prison on Tuesday to discuss the wedding of their daughter Haridhra.
Nalini Sriharan (C), who was convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (File Photo) (Photo: Getty Images)
Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and now on one month parole, has petitioned the Tamil Nadu government seeking an extension of her leave by one more month.
"Nalini has petitioned the Home Secretary to extend her leave by a month in connection with preparations for her daughter's wedding," her legal adviser P Pugazhenthi told PTI on Tuesday.
Early last month, the Madras High Court had granted her one month leave after she argued her plea in person and on July 25 she was released from the Vellore Prison.
The petition was sent to the government by Nalini on August 7 by Speed post, Pugazhenthi added.
Nalini, meanwhile, following permission from authorities, visited her husband Sriharan alias Murugan in the Vellore Central Prison on Tuesday to discuss the wedding of their daughter Haridhra.
As per the parole condition, she is staying in Vellore.
Lodged in prison for over 27 years, she had originally sought a six-month leave to make arrangements for her daughter's marriage.
During the hearing of Nalini's plea, Public Prosecutor A Natarajan had submitted in the court that the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules 1982 provides for a maximum period of 30 days as ordinary leave (parole) for a convict at a point of time and hence, the court can consider granting leave within the maximum limit.
The court in its order had noted that Rule 22 speaks about the extension of 30 days' leave, but can be exercised only after the initial grant.
It ordered Nalini not to give any interviews and not to meet any political person or member of any organisation while out on parole and recorded her undertaking to this effect.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture
- Simone Biles Just Landed a Historic Triple-Double, Here's How She Did It
- Train Conductor Makes Racist Passenger Get Off Train For Abusing Man Speaking in Hindi
- Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes Do the Backflip Like a Boss in New Video
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm