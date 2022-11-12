After 30 Yrs of Imprisonment, Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Sriharan Walks out of Jail

Nalini Sriharan, one of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, walked out of jail on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court ordered her premature release. She is now going to receive her husband Murugan who is currently lodged in central prison.

Six convicts include four Sri Lankan nationals Nalini’s husband V Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are Sri Lankans while Nalini and R P Ravichandran belong to Tamil Nadu. All of them were serving life term for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna on Friday said the judgment of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.

Following the order, Congress general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the party criticizes it clearly and finds it wholly untenable. “It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue,” he said.

In 2000, Nalini Sriharan’s sentence was reduced to a life term on the intervention of Rajiv Gandhi’s wife Sonia Gandhi. Sonia had earlier urged the court to show clemency to Nalini, who was pregnant when she was arrested, NDTV reported.

Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran had moved the top court seeking premature release. Both of them had challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court, which rejected their pleas for early release, and cited the apex court judgment ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan.

(With PTI inputs)

