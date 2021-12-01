Rajiv Gauba-Headed Panel Reviews Cyclone Preparedness in Andhra, Odisha, Bengal & Andaman

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of central ministries, agencies and state governments to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

According to a press release issued by the Government of India, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the NCMC about the current status of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by December 3.

“It is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of 4th December, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states,” the press release stated.

The cyclonic storm is likely to affect the districts of Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh and coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal.

Chief secretaries and senior officers from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar apprised the committee of the preparatory measures being undertaken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and also about the measures being taken to ensure that there is minimal damage to infrastructure in the aftermath of the storm.

“NDRF has deployed 32 teams in these states and additional teams are also being kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft are ready for deployment if required,” the Government of India said.

Reviewing the preparedness measures of the states and central agencies, Gauba stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the agencies of the state governments concerned and those of the Centre before the cyclonic storm makes landfall so as to avoid any loss of life and minimise damages to property, infrastructure and crops.

“The cabinet secretary also emphasised that state governments should make all efforts to ensure that fishermen and all vessels at sea are called back immediately and people in areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm are evacuated at the earliest. He assured the state governments that all central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance,” the Union government said.

