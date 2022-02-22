Rajkot Advocate Detained for His Remark on Shivaji Maharaj

One advocate Sohil Hussain Mor has been detained by the University police of Rajkot city for making offensive and religious remarks about Shivaji Maharaj in the WhatsApp group of residents of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar Awas Yojana in the city. Some residents say that the remarks have hurt their religious feelings.

According to police, two separate FIRs were registered against the advocate with the University police station. Mor was arrested after he allegedly created a ruckus on Sunday evening in Munjka.

A member of the society, Jyoti Sodha, objected to the comment and called Mor on his mobile phone.

According to Sodha, Mor told her, “Now, this country has become Pakistan and you all should leave the country.”

Sodha went to meet him in person and asked him not to use provocative words. But Mor got furious and threatened to stab her with a knife, Sodha said.

Later, Mor created a ruckus in the society and damaged a picture of Lord Ganesh there. Soon somebody from the society informed the police about the ruckus. A police team reached the society and constable Ravat Dangar tried to settle the issue. But Mor allegedly beat him up and hurled abuses at him.

Late on Sunday night, Dangar registered an FIR against Mor under IPC sections 295, 295 (a), 504, 135, 332 and 186. Following the FIR, Mor was arrested on Monday.

