Rajkot Hospital Fire: Seventh Tragedy in Gujarat Covid-19 Hospitals in 3 Months, 13 Dead So Far

A fire broke out at Uday Sivananda Hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot on early Friday morning. 5 out of 11 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU died of burns in the incident.

It is the seventh major fire incident in the state in the last three months. 13 people have been killed in these incidents so far in the state. Earlier, a fire broke out at Shreya Hospital in Ahmedabad where eight patients were killed.

As the seventh fire incident was reported in Gujarat hospital today, here is the timeline of similar incidents that happened in the last few months.

Ahmedabad Hriday Covid Care: On October 3, the lives of Covid-19 patients were put at risk at the heart hospital in Ahmedabad due to the oxygen leakage. However, no casualties were reported in the accident. The patients were evacuated as soon as the incident was reported.

Surendranagar Gujarat: A fire broke out at the isolation ward of Covid Hospitalin Surendranagar on September 29. Earlier, fire broke out at a hospital at Jamnagar, Ahmedabad. Questions were raised about the fire in Surendranagar hospital. No casualty was reported during the incident. But the Gandhi Hospital in Surendranagar has constantly been in the news for different reasons whether it is bad treatment of patients or other complaints.

Vadodara SSG Hospital: On September 8, a fire broke out in the ICU of Sir Sayajirao Hospital in Vadodara. The fire was reported from a ventilator in the hospital. More than 150 patients were being treated in critical care at the hospital when the fire broke out.

Ahmedabad’s Shreya Hospital: On August 6, a fire broke out at Shreya Hospital in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad where eight Corona patients were killed. The fire broke out in the ICU. An inquiry committee headed by a retired judge has also been formed to probe the fire. A complaint has also been lodged against the owner of the hospital.

Bodeli Hospital: A fire broke out at Covid 19 Hospital in Bodeli, Chhotaudepur on August 12. The fire which broke out early morning was caused due to short-circuit. Bodeli Dhokalia Public Hospital has been made a Covid-19 hospital, where positive patients from the taluka are referred. Early in the morning a room caught fire due to a sorting circuit while Corona patients were under treatment. The patients were later moved from one room to another.

Jamnagar’s GG Hospital: A fire broke out at GG Hospital in Jamnagar, the largest government hospital in Saurashtra and the second largest in Gujarat on August 25. The fire broke out in the Echo Cardiogram Room next to the ICCU. The echo machine was gutted by the fire. Nine patients undergoing treatment were immediately shifted to another place after the fire broke out. The room was gutted after the fire broke out. Whose scenes have also come to the fore.

Himmatnagar’s Hadiyol Primary Health Care: A fire broke out at a Primary health care in Sabarkantha on August 26. According to reports, the fire broke out at Hadiyol PHC in Himmatnagar. The fire brigade was immediately informed when the staff was informed about this. The Himmatnagar fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The primary cause of the fire is said to be a short-circuit. A mother and child undergoing treatment here have been rescued.

Most of the fire caused at these hospitals are due to short circuit. The presence of alcohol in the sanitizer makes it flammable and as a result makes the fire difficult to control.