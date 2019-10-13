Rajkot, Jamnagar and Junagadh Reel under Dengue Fever

Three people died of dengue, while 245 positive cases were reported in September and October in Rajkot.

However, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation authorities have confirmed only one death in this season, The Times of India reported.

According to official data, a total of 595 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the last two months in Jamnagar city, of which 270 cases were reported in the first 11 days of October itself. Further, five people have died from dengue since July in Jamnagar city, while the entire district has reported more than 100 positive cases in last two months. Sources have said that Junagadh alone has reported nearly 400 dengue positive cases.

The RMC has advised people suffering from fever to call them on their helpline number, with Municipal commissioner Udit Agarwal saying that as soon as they get a call, their health worker reach the patient’s house and conduct necessary tests and provide treatment. However, since private hospitals put the number of dengue patients registered as more than 400, Agarwal explained that patient can be confirmed as dengue positive only after enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test, while private hospitals declare figures including suspected cases too,

Also, Rajkot district development officer A R Ranavasia, who had been admitted to hospital for suspected dengue fever, turned out to be suffering from viral infection.

Notably, in Rajkot rural, 55 dengue positive cases were reported in September while 62 cases were reported in the first 11 days of October. Of these, Rajkot taluka is the most affected, with 44 positive cases being reported in last 40 days. RMC has deployed 346 teams in Rajkot city on anti-mosquito drive, of which 54 teams have been deployed in the majorly affected Dhoraji taluka.

Speaking about the same, Manish Bhanderi, chief district health officer of Rajkot, said that they are trying to contain the dangerous cycle of mosquitoes spreading dengue virus by destroying mosquito breeding sites.

Health officer of Jamnagar municipal corporation, RS Joshi added that they have got teams of multi-health workers from seven districts for anti-mosquito drives. A total of 500 people are working since September 23 and have completed nearly cleaning 1.5 lakh houses where mosquito breeding sites have been destroyed, he added.

