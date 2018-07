Rajkot MC Recruitment 2018: 140 Posts, Apply Before 21st July 2018

Rajkot MC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 140 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Gujarat - rmc.gov.in . Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rmc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ for respective postsStep 4 – Fill the application formStep 5 – Save and SubmitStep6 – Download the application form and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - http://117.240.113.212/ Total Posts: 140Assistant Manager - 1Work Assistant (Mechanical) - 34Work Assistant (Electrical) - 34Work Assistant (Civil) - 34Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 34Deputy - Ex Engineer (Electrical) - 2Deputy - Ex Engineer (Civil) - 2Work Assistant (Mechanical) – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering or ITI in draughtsmanship.Work Assistant (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering or ITI in Electrical with 3 years of experience.Work Assistant (Civil) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Civil Engineering or ITI in draughtsman shipAssistant Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must be MBS or PGDBA or its equivalent.Deputy - Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must be BE (Civil) with 5 Years of experience.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and pay matrix as it varies for all the above mentioned posts:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.