Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2018: Office Assistant, Apply before 23rd April 2018

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2018 application process for the post of Office Assistant Peon (Trainee) has begun on the official website of Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank - rnsbindia.com. The post is applicable only to local and male candidates and on fixed term Contract. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before Monday, 23rd April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://rnsbindia.com/aspl/index.aspx Step 2 - Click on 'Current Openings' on the top of home pageStep 3 - Click on 'Login'Step 4 - Click 'Register New' to register yourselfStep 5 - After Register, click on Login with required credentialsStep 6 - Submit the application form and take a print out for further referenceThe age of the applicant must not be more than 30 years.The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized University or Institution.For more information, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement given at the url mentioned below: http://jobs.rnsbindia.com/CurrentOpening.aspx