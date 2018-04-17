GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2018: Office Assistant, Apply before 23rd April 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before Monday, 23rd April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 17, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2018: Office Assistant, Apply before 23rd April 2018
Screen grab of the official website of Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank.
Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2018 application process for the post of Office Assistant Peon (Trainee) has begun on the official website of Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank - rnsbindia.com. The post is applicable only to local and male candidates and on fixed term Contract. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before Monday, 23rd April 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2018 for Office Assistant?

Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://rnsbindia.com/aspl/index.aspx
Step 2 - Click on 'Current Openings' on the top of home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Login'
Step 4 - Click 'Register New' to register yourself
Step 5 - After Register, click on Login with required credentials
Step 6 - Submit the application form and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link - http://jobs.rnsbindia.com/Default.aspx

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant must not be more than 30 years.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized University or Institution.
For more information, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement given at the url mentioned below: http://jobs.rnsbindia.com/CurrentOpening.aspx

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You