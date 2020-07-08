Rajkummar Rao | The Outsider Who Has Made It Big In Bollywood On His Own Terms

And the award for the most bankable actor in the recent times goes to Rajkummar Rao. Hold on. Before anyone of you asks why I haven’t named any of the Khans or the Kapoors who have been entertaining us for decades, let me clarify Rajkummar is an actor who hasn’t just had acclaimed hits (Trapped, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi) to his credit, but also middle-of-the-road films (Behen Hogi Teri, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana). Despite this, he has been extremely successful in wooing the audience with his versatility. In a nutshell, he never disappoints – even if his movies sometimes do.Read on all aspiring actors to find out the lessons you need to learn from the ACTOR.Unlike his contemporaries, Rajkummar kicked off his career with what many would refer to as a niche film – Love Sex Dhoka directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It was a film which was both provocative and disturbing, and brought an incredible talent like Rajkummar to the fore. He loves SRK (who much like him is a Delhite, outsider, and still so big), but never let that impact his first professional choice. Aur haan he isn’t your Varun Dhawan who wants a glossy KJO film like SOTY to be remembered or Tiger Shroff who had to do Heropanti.Agreed, most of you youngsters come into acting thinking this field is more divine than your existence, and that you should do films that give you more screen time. Let me tell you had Rajkkumar thought on similar lines, he wouldn’t have been where he is today. In Anurag Kashyap’s GOW 2, he had less screen time as Shamdhad Alam. Similarly, Talaash featured him as a junior officer to Aamir Khan’s character. It was never about the length of the role. But the experience of working with the stalwarts which paved his way for success. And if playing a smaller role in GOW 2 could help him win his next big film Shahid, you can imagine just how important every decision you make can prove to your career.While many think acting – and yes, acting in Bollywood is the most lucrative option, you can’t kick off your career thinking it would get you fame and money almost instantly. Rajkummar was paid just about Rs 16,ooo for his film, but now has a career that boasts of a cent percent Box office success rate. To drill the idea in your head, I’m repeating myself again, don’t chase box office numbers and fame, but quality work. If you still don’t get it, either study at FTII (like Rajlkummar) or drop your dream!Rajkummar’s versatility can be understood by the varied character he has played with ease in his career spanning over 9 years.Consider theseShahid Azmi – a Mumbai-based human rights lawyer who represented several Muslim youth accused in terror cases. Rajkummar’a flaweless acting made the film what it was. He delivered his second winning performance after Kai Po Che in 2013.Omerta – To enter the mind of a dark character like Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh wasn’t easy, but Rajkummar proved it to explain what an exceptional talent he is. As expected, Rajkummar did complete justice to his deliciously meaty role. He was delightfully terrifying.Shaurya – The predicament in which the call centre employee Shaurya gets caught in is relatable. It can happen to you, me, everyone. Shaurya’s desperate attempts to escape from the flat are real and believable.Vickky: We have all come across the small town tailor Vickky which Rajkummar played in Stree who goes gooey-eyed for a gorgeous girl played by Shraddha Kapoor. His vulnerability is as impressive and striking as his impromptu SRK performance.While some characters helped him understand the socio-political realities of the country, others let him stay unforgettable.Many writers feel extremely attached to the characters they create and are often motivated by actors popular for doing creative work. This is exactly what had happened when director Amit V Masurkar wrote Newton. He kept Rajkummar in mind and the film became India’s official entry for Oscars 2018. Considering the consistency he has shown in his performance, Rajkummar will continue to bag roles that match his calibre and finesse.So as we said earlier, if you want to make it big like Rajkummar make sure you understand acting isn’t just about delivering lines. Make sure you are seen as an actor who is constantly pushing the envelope. Make sure you challenge yourself to ensure monotony doesn’t set in. And make sure your commercial films are never mindless. Yes, there is a lot you can learn from Rajkummar - the king of new age cinema.