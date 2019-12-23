Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
2-min read

Rajmahal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Anant Kumar Ojha of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajmahal (राजमहल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Anant Kumar Ojha
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Rajmahal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Anant Kumar Ojha of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajmahal (राजमहल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

1. Rajmahal (राजमहल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Sahebganj (साहेबगंज) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Rajmahal is part of 1. Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.73%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,01,353 eligible electors, of which 1,57,561 were male, 1,43,786 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Rajmahal, there are 5821 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2906 are male, 2913 are female and 2 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 4533 voters in the 80+ age category and 5127 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Rajmahal Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Anant Kumar Ojha
AJSU
--
--
Md. Tajuddin
BSP
--
--
Pradip Kumar Singh
JVMP
--
--
Rajkumar Yadav
RKSP
--
--
Md Nawab Sheakh
AIMEIM
--
--
Nasima Khanam
RPI(A)
--
--
Col. Bhagwan Yadav
PPOI(D)
--
--
Rameshwar Mandal
Shiv Sena
--
--
Sanjay Kr. Pandey
LJP
--
--
Sanjay Kumar Mandal(bachu)
IND
--
--
Ajay Kuamr Das
IND
--
--
Nand Lal Sah
IND
--
--
Nitya Nand Gupta
IND
--
--
Pranjit Kumar
IND
--
--
Ravindra Prasad Sah
IND
--
--
Rajesh Mandal
IND
--
--
Binod Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Sheo Prasad Thakur
IND
--
--
Saddam Hussain Advocate
JMM
--
--
Ketabuddin Sekh
RJP
--
--
Ramsagar Singh
IND
--
--
Gopal Chandra Mandal
IND
--
--
Rajkishor Yadav

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,69,959 eligible electors, of which 1,43,511 were male, 1,26,448 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,33,547.

Rajmahal has an elector sex ratio of 912.57.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Ojha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 702 votes which was 0.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.71% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 10,403 votes which was 7.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.67% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 1. Rajmahal Assembly segment of Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Rajmahal Parliament seat was won by JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak.

Number of contestants: A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.28%, while it was 58.28% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 383 polling stations in 1. Rajmahal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 302.

Extent: 1. Rajmahal constituency comprises of the following areas of Sahebganj district of Jharkhand: Rajmahal and Sahibganj police stations in Rajmahal sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rajmahal is: 25.0909 87.7683.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajmahal results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram