Rajmahal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Anant Kumar Ojha of BJP Leads

1. Rajmahal (राजमहल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Sahebganj (साहेबगंज) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Rajmahal is part of 1. Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.73%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,01,353 eligible electors, of which 1,57,561 were male, 1,43,786 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Rajmahal, there are 5821 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2906 are male, 2913 are female and 2 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 4533 voters in the 80+ age category and 5127 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Rajmahal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Anant Kumar Ojha LEADING AJSU -- -- Md. Tajuddin BSP -- -- Pradip Kumar Singh JVMP -- -- Rajkumar Yadav RKSP -- -- Md Nawab Sheakh AIMEIM -- -- Nasima Khanam RPI(A) -- -- Col. Bhagwan Yadav PPOI(D) -- -- Rameshwar Mandal Shiv Sena -- -- Sanjay Kr. Pandey LJP -- -- Sanjay Kumar Mandal(bachu) IND -- -- Ajay Kuamr Das IND -- -- Nand Lal Sah IND -- -- Nitya Nand Gupta IND -- -- Pranjit Kumar IND -- -- Ravindra Prasad Sah IND -- -- Rajesh Mandal IND -- -- Binod Kumar Yadav IND -- -- Sheo Prasad Thakur IND -- -- Saddam Hussain Advocate JMM -- -- Ketabuddin Sekh RJP -- -- Ramsagar Singh IND -- -- Gopal Chandra Mandal IND -- -- Rajkishor Yadav

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,69,959 eligible electors, of which 1,43,511 were male, 1,26,448 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,33,547.

Rajmahal has an elector sex ratio of 912.57.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Ojha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 702 votes which was 0.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.71% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 10,403 votes which was 7.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.67% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 1. Rajmahal Assembly segment of Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Rajmahal Parliament seat was won by JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak.

Number of contestants: A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.28%, while it was 58.28% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 383 polling stations in 1. Rajmahal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 302.

Extent: 1. Rajmahal constituency comprises of the following areas of Sahebganj district of Jharkhand: Rajmahal and Sahibganj police stations in Rajmahal sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rajmahal is: 25.0909 87.7683.

