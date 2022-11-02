Rajnath Compliments Indian Navy for Maintaining a 'high Operational' State

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday commended the Indian Navy for maintaining a “high operational” state towards ensuring secure seas for national security and prosperity.

He made the remarks while interacting with the top naval commanders at their ongoing four-day conference that began on Monday, according to the Navy.

In a statement, it said Singh appreciated the force for evolving into a ‘combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future proof’ force of the country.

The defence minister urged the naval commanders to maintain focus on futuristic capability development for effectively overcoming emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

He also emphasised the importance of a ‘whole of the nation’ approach towards overcoming the nation’s security challenges.

“The defence minister, during the interaction commended the Navy for maintaining a high operational tempo towards ensuring secure seas for national security and prosperity,” the Navy said.

He also congratulated the Navy for successful commissioning of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier and adoption of a new naval ensign, “shedding vestigial linkages to our colonial past”, it said.

Singh also appreciated the Navy for its efforts towards indigenisation and innovation in recent years.

He witnessed a technology demonstration put up by the Naval Headquarters and the Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) showcasing ongoing and planned indigenous projects utilising niche technologies in the field of artificial intelligence, tactical communications, combat management systems and cyber security.

“This reaffirms Indian Navy’s commitment of spearheading indigenous efforts in all spheres of naval operations,” the Navy said.

All operational and area commanders of the Indian Navy are participating in the conference to review major operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, and chart a future roadmap, the officials said.

The conference focused on addressing contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to further enhance combat capability of the Navy and make operations more effective and synergistic with the other two services, they added.

“A detailed roadmap to enhance indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ with the aim of achieving ‘Aatma Nirbharta’ by 2047 will be undertaken by the commanders,” said an official.

The conference also dwelled upon dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of recent international developments.

Read all the Latest India News here