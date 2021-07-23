Rajnath Singh Flags-in Indian Army's Skiing Expedition in Himalayan Mountain Ranges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged-in the Indian Army’s skiing expedition that was conducted in the Himalayan mountain ranges between March 10 and July 6, the defence ministry said. The expedition, called ARMEX-21, was flagged off at Karakoram Pass in Ladakh on March 10 and culminated at Malari in Uttarakhand on July 6 covering 1,660 km in 119 days, the ministry’s statement noted.

“The ARMEX-21 was conducted in the mountain ranges of the Himalayan region to promote the adventure activity in the country and the Indian Army," it stated. During the expedition, the team travelled through several passes at a height of 5,000-6,500 meters and through glaciers, valleys and rivers, the ministry said.

“The team also interacted with the local population of the far-flung areas. It was able to gather detailed information about several hitherto unchartered areas along the international boundary and the hinterland," it mentioned. Singh congratulated the team on the successful completion of the challenging expedition and lauded them for their courage and resilience, the ministry noted.

