Rajnath Singh Acknowledges 'Widespread Anger', Says Govt Will Not Dilute SC/ST Act
The Supreme Court had on March 20 "diluted" the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, ruling that government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh making a statement on Dalit protests in Lok Sabha on April 3, 2018.
New Delhi: A day after violent Dalit protests against the alleged diluting of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes act rocked the country, the government on Tuesday assured Parliament that it was “fully committed to protect the interest of the SC/ST community”.
Defending the government in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government has taken a decision to “strengthen” the act.
"Through the House, I want to assure the people that there has been no dilution whatsoever by my government, rather after coming to power and examining the SC/ST prevention Atrocities Act, we have taken a decision to strengthen it," he said.
Singh said there have been widespread rumours regarding the issue of reservation which are "false and baseless" and the government was fully committed to protect the interest of the SC/ST community.
"I fully appreciate that there is widespread anger amongst the people following the Supreme Court order. I wish to inform the House that the Government of India was not party in that case. People have taken to the streets," he said.
The Supreme Court had on March 20 "diluted" the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, ruling that government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.
Opposing the verdict, several Dalit organisations had called for a 'Bharat bandh' yesterday in which several violent incidents and blockades of roads and rail tracks were reported from several states.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
